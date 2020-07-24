Braves call up emergency catchers amid COVID-19 fears

Atlanta catchers Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud have symptoms of COVID-19 and won't be with the Braves when they open the season Friday afternoon against the Mets in New York. The veteran catchers remained in Atlanta, manager Brian Snitker said. Both tested negative for the coronavirus.

To fill the void, the Braves recalled catchers Alex Jackson and William Contreras from their taxi squad. Jackson is expected to get the start against the Mets. He will call pitches for 22-year-old right-hander Mike Soroka, who will become the youngest Opening Day starter in team history as the Braves seek their third straight National League East title. The Mets will counter with back-to-back Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.