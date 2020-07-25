Red Sox's Werner takes shot at 'partying' L.A. fans

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can have Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner said on a radio talk show Friday, he will take the four World Series titles the team has won since 2004. Two days after Betts signed a 12-year contract with the Dodgers worth $365 million, Werner seemed to take aim at Los Angeles baseball fans.

"When people are partying in Los Angeles, I just want to remind Los Angeles ... that in the last 20 years, Los Angeles has won zero World Series and the Red Sox have won four," Werner reportedly said on the Ordway, Merloni and Fauria radio show on WEEI. The Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers in February, with the deal sending outfielder Alex Verdugo to Boston, along with highly regarded minor leaguers Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

There were indications that the Red Sox might be interested in bringing back Betts when his contract ended after this season, but the long-term extension will now put the former American League MVP on the West Coast until 2034. The Dodgers are still looking for their first World Series title since 1988 when Kirk Gibson's Game 1 heroics led to a five-game victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Dodgers have won seven consecutive National League West titles, but have lost in the World Series twice in that stretch, including in 2018 to Betts' Red Sox.

Upon signing his Dodgers contract Wednesday, Betts said he loved everything about Los Angeles and the Dodgers. "I'm here to win some rings and bring championships back to LA. That's all I'm focused on," he said.

Werner is not so sure the Dodgers will get their money's worth. The Red Sox made a reported 10-year, $300 million offer that Betts turned down before he was traded to the Dodgers. "It's always difficult to trade a talented player of Mookie's caliber, but let's revisit this conversation in 12 years," Werner said on the radio show. "Hopefully you and I will both still be here. That's a very, very long-term deal for a team to swallow. You guys know as well as I do that the history of long-term deals is checkered at best. We made what we thought was a generous offer but for us it's time to turn the page."

--Field Level Media