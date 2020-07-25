Fauci gets personalized baseball card after first pitch

Dr. Anthony Fauci can add another bullet point to his long and distinguished career: Now he has his own baseball card. The Topps baseball card company honored Fauci with a card Friday, one day after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees. The nation's leading infectious disease expert wore a mask as he took the mound.

Granted, the pitch didn't come close to the strike zone, but the 79-year-old savored the experience. "It went in the wrong direction," Fauci said to the Washington Post. "I joked around after and said I used to be a shortstop when I played ball as a young boy, and I thought I was supposed to throw to first base."

Topps took it easy on Fauci, printing a card that zoomed in on his pitch release -- and did not show where the ball ended up. --Field Level Media