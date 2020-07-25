Left Menu
Rugby league-Williams heads 'home', NRL destination still unconfirmed

"One minute we're settling the kids into schools over here, next minute we're travelling home." The Roosters said on Friday they were convinced they were on the brink of bringing Williams back to the eastern suburbs of Sydney.

Rugby league-Williams heads 'home', NRL destination still unconfirmed

Sonny Bill Williams has said he is returning Down Under and increased speculation he is to join National Rugby League champions Sydney Roosters for the rest of the season. The New Zealand dual code international was released by Super League side Toronto Wolfpack after the Canadian team withdrew from the restart of the competition due to financial challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite interest from his hometown side, the New Zealand Warriors, Williams is expected to rejoin the Roosters and he said on social media late on Friday that he was heading back "home". "It's been a crazy few days in our household," the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning former All Blacks midfield back wrote. "One minute we're settling the kids into schools over here, next minute we're travelling home."

The Roosters said on Friday they were convinced they were on the brink of bringing Williams back to the eastern suburbs of Sydney. The 34-year-old would need clearance from Australian officials to travel to the country. He would also need to spend two weeks in quarantine.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson added he would need some time to regain match fitness and likely to only play the final four to five games of the season. The fifth-placed Roosters play the 13th-placed Warriors later on Saturday.

