Canadian Diplomat Summoned by India Over Pro-Khalistan Slogans at Trudeau Event

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:41 IST
India on Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at a public event in Toronto in the presence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the raising of the slogans at the event as ''disturbing'' and said it illustrated once again the political space that has been given in Canada to ''separatism, extremism and violence''.

It said the actions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.

''The Canadian deputy high commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the prime minister of Canada,'' the MEA said.

''The Government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event,'' it said.

''This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence,'' the MEA said in a statement.

It added: ''Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

