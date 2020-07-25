Left Menu
Pope seems to have modeled his batting on Ian Bell: Sachin Tendulkar



ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:26 IST

England batsman Ollie Pope (Photo/ Sachin Tendulkar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar England batsman Ollie Pope to former Three Lions' batter Ian Bell, saying it looks like that the former has modeled his batting on the latter. His remark came as Pope managed to rescue England on the first day of the third and final Test against Windies.

"Been watching the 3rd Test, @OPope32 seems to have modeled his batting on @Ian_Bell. His stance and footwork look exactly the same to me. #ENGvWI," Tendulkar tweeted. On the first day, England lost its opening four wickets with just 122 runs on the board and the side had lost key wickets of Joe Root (17) and Ben Stokes (20).

At that point, Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler got together to form an unbeaten 136-run stand, to retrieve the innings for the hosts. At stumps on the first day, Pope and Buttler were unbeaten on 91 and 56 respectively.

Pope is just playing his tenth Test for England, and so far, he has managed to score just one century in the longest format. On the other hand, Ian Bell played 118 Tests, 161 ODIs, and 8 T20Is for England in his career.

Bell finished his Test career with 7,727 runs in the longest format at an average of 42.69. If England wants to retain the Wisden Trophy, then the side needs to win the final and third Test match.

On the other hand, if West Indies manages to win or draw the final Test, the side would retain the Wisden Trophy. (ANI)

