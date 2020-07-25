Muncy, Dodgers overpower Giants again

Left Menu
Max Muncy hit two home runs, and Ross Stripling tossed seven strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers won for the second time in two nights, beating the visiting San Francisco Giants 9-1 on Friday. Muncy finished with three hits and reached base four times while Justin Turner had a pair of RBI hits as the Dodgers improved to 2-0 by using two unexpected starting pitchers. Rookie Dustin May started in the opener after Clayton Kershaw went on the injured list, and Stripling found his way into the rotation only after David Price opted out of the season.

Stripling (1-0) gave up one run on four hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings. It was just his second career victory over the Giants in 15 appearances, including five starts. He pitched at San Francisco in his major league debut in 2016, firing 7 1/3 no-hit innings before he was lifted, and the Giants rallied for the victory. San Francisco went with an opener Friday as Tyler Anderson was announced a few hours before game time. Anderson (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits with three walks and no strikeouts.

Muncy gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the opening inning with a home run to right-center field. His second of the night came in the sixth inning on a shot to center field. Muncy hit 35 home runs in each of the past two seasons. Turner had an RBI single in the second inning and an RBI double in the fourth inning. Corey Seager added three hits for the Dodgers, who scored a run in every inning they came to the plate except the third.

New Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, who agreed to a 12-year, $365 million extension Wednesday, delivered his first RBI with the club on a seventh-inning single. The hit gave the Dodgers a 7-1 lead. The lone Giants run came in the third inning when Jaylin Davis hit a home run to right field. It was the second career home run for Davis, who went deep once in 17 games last season.

