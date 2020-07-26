Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests, disqualifications stoked controversy at 1908 Games

PTI | London | Updated: 26-07-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 00:21 IST
Protests, disqualifications stoked controversy at 1908 Games

Through the summer heat, Dorando Pietri had completed 26 miles from Windsor Castle still leading the marathon. But there were still another 365 yards to go. A lap of the track at the White City Stadium was required so the Italian would finish in front of Queen Alexandra at the 1908 London Olympics.

Dazed, perhaps by the roar of tens of thousands of spectators, and certainly weary, Pietri staggered into the stadium and collapsed several times. Doctors and race officials rushed to his side and helped him across the line. Even though he finished seconds ahead of American rival Johnny Hayes, Pietri was denied gold because of the act of altruism. Hayes protested against the assistance received and Pietri was disqualified.

The British public was outraged. Even Queen Alexandra expressed sympathy and later ensured Pietri still left London with gold — in the form of a cup. The first marathon over what became the official distance of 26 miles, 365 yards was one of the most dramatic seen at an Olympics. It produced a defining moment, captured on film, in the early days of the modern Olympics that had begun 12 years earlier.

The 1908 Games weren't even meant to be in London. They ended up being the longest-ever. An eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 1906 led to London staging the first of its three Olympics. With funds diverted from Olympic preparations in Rome to rebuild areas at the foot of the volcano near the southern city of Naples, Italy relinquished its hosting rights. London still found time to built the White City Stadium in west London in only ten months. It was the scene of the first parade by athletes during the opening ceremony attended by King Edward VII on July 13, 1908 — almost three months after the first events in the Olympics. Competition did not finish until Oct. 31. By then, across 110 events in 22 different sports, 1,971 men and 37 men had competed for medals.

Hayes wasn't the only American athlete embroiled in disputed a gold medal moment. Compatriot John Carpenter crossed the 400-meter final in first. But judges ruled he illegally obstructed Wyndham Halswelle while passing his British rival in a race run without race lines. The maneuver was allowed in under American rules but not British regulations that these games were subject to. The race was declared void and re-run two days later. Taylor did not turn up. Never did fellow American Robbins. Carpenter was the only competitor, winning in a walkover. The United States took a Black athlete to an Olympics for the first time, and John Taylor was part of the gold-medal winning 4x400-meter team. It was the first time relays had featured in track and field at the Olympics.

The first Winter Games were not held until 1924 but London saw the introduction of the first winter sport at an Olympics. There were four events in figure skating, with men and women competing separately and as mixed pairs. It took the arrival of American swimmer a century later for Ray Ewry's record of winning eight gold medals in an individual event to be surpassed. The American won both the standing long jump and standing high jump for the third time at the 1908 Games.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

J&K: Anjuman-e-Islamia chief booked for sedition in Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Police investigate anti-Semitic tweets by grime artist Wiley

Londons police are investigating after a stream of anti-Semitic comments were posted on British grime artist Wileys social media accounts. Twitter banned the rapper for seven days after rants on Friday and Saturday. He was also dropped by h...

UK puts Spain back on unsafe country list for COVID-19

Britain is advising people not to travel to Spain and has removed the country from the list of safe places to visit following a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Department for Transport issued a statement late Saturday warning that as of midnig...

As tide turns, retailers that resisted masks relent

When the parent of Southern grocery chain Winn-Dixie said that it wasnt going to require customers to wear masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, the response was brutal, with some loyal patrons vowing on social media never...

Indigenous leader Raoni recovers from illness in Brazil

Chief Raoni Metuktire, an Indigenous leader who has become a symbol of the fight for Indigenous rights and preservation of the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, has recovered from an illness after being hospitalized for 10 days, a doctor said Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020