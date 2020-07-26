Phillies hit four homers to sink Marlins

Left Menu
Phil Gosselin hit two home runs, Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto also went deep, and Zack Wheeler tossed seven strong innings in his Philadelphia debut as the host Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:41 IST
Phil Gosselin hit two home runs, Didi Gregorius and J.T. Realmuto also went deep, and Zack Wheeler tossed seven strong innings in his Philadelphia debut as the host Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 7-1 on Saturday. Rhys Hoskins added three walks for the Phillies, who bounced back after a loss Friday on Opening Day. It was the first win with the club for new Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

Wheeler (1-0), who threw 87 pitches, 57 for strikes, gave up five hits and one run. The former Met signed a $118 million free agent contract with Philadelphia after last season and still started for his new team despite his wife giving birth to a baby last Monday. The Phillies' defense backed Wheeler with four double plays.

Miguel Rojas had a pair of hits for the Marlins. Marlins starter Caleb Smith struggled with his command and was pulled after only three innings. He gave up just one hit and one run and struck out three, yet walked six while throwing 70 pitches, 36 for strikes.

Alex Vesia (0-1) took the loss in relief for Miami. The Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Gregorius launched a mammoth solo home run into the second deck in right field. It was his second homer in two games.

Smith walked the bases loaded later in the inning, but struck out Bryce Harper looking to end the threat. The Marlins tied the game at 1 when Rojas singled to center in the fifth, scoring Brian Anderson.

Gosselin, who had three hits, ripped a two-run homer with two outs in the sixth to propel the Phillies back ahead 3-1. Scott Kingery walked, and Gosselin connected against Vesia for his first homer since 2018. Realmuto broke the game open with a three-run homer to center for a 6-1 Phillies advantage in the seventh. Before Realmuto's homer, Hoskins walked and Harper put down a perfect bunt single.

In the eighth, Gosselin smashed his second homer to right-center against Stephen Tarpley for his first career multi-homer game and a 7-1 advantage. --Field Level Media

