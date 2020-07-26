Left Menu
Development News Edition

Robles, Nats hammer Yankees for first win

After the Nationals were held to one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, they totaled 13 on Saturday, and every starter except shortstop Trea Turner had a hit. Robles fell a triple shy of the cycle and produced his second career game with at least four RBIs. The center fielder had a two-run double down the left-field line in a three-run second off New York left-hander James Paxton (0-1) and added a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Mike King.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 11:39 IST
Robles, Nats hammer Yankees for first win

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, they totaled 13 on Saturday, and every starter except shortstop Trea Turner had a hit.

Robles fell a triple shy of the cycle and produced his second career game with at least four RBIs. The center fielder had a two-run double down the left-field line in a three-run second off New York left-hander James Paxton (0-1) and added a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Mike King. Robles missed a chance at getting the cycle when he struck out in the eighth.

Asdrubal Cabrera homered in the seventh and had an RBI double in the fifth as the Nationals won despite scratching Strasburg due to a nerve issue in his right hand. Howie Kendrick also had an RBI double for Washington, which was 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position in its second game without Juan Soto (coronavirus). Michael Taylor also homered for Washington.

Turner committed two of Washington's errors and grounded into double play. Kendrick, reliever Kyle Finnegan and Starlin Castro committed the other Washington errors. Giancarlo Stanton homered for the second straight game, hitting a 483-foot drive into the left-center field seats in the fourth inning. DJ LeMahieu, who recovered from coronavirus, drove in the other New York run with an RBI single in the third.

Erick Fedde started for Strasburg and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings. He struck out three, walked one and threw 68 pitches to 19 batters. Four relievers combined on five scoreless innings. Tanner Rainey (1-0) followed Fedde and was awarded the win by the official scorer.

Paxton, who won his final 10 regular-season decisions last season, lasted one-plus inning and allowed three runs on five hits. The left-hander was lifted after allowing a walk to Taylor that loaded the bases following Robles' double. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 cases cross 16 million

Washington US, July 26 SputnikANI The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world has surpassed 16 million, Johns Hopkins University Center data showed on Sunday.Of these, more than 9.2 million people have recovered, and over 644,000 ha...

Reds, Tigers set for opening rubber match

The Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers meet six times within the first 10 games of this shortened 2020 season. Thus far, their opening series has been relatively entertaining. After splitting the first two of this set, the Reds and Tigers p...

PM Modi urges people to fight coronavirus with 'full awareness and vigilance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing and urged the country to fight the battle against coronavirus with full awareness and vigilance. During his monthly Mann ki Baat program...

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020