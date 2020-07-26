Robles, Nats hammer Yankees for first win

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, they totaled 13 on Saturday, and every starter except shortstop Trea Turner had a hit.

Robles fell a triple shy of the cycle and produced his second career game with at least four RBIs. The center fielder had a two-run double down the left-field line in a three-run second off New York left-hander James Paxton (0-1) and added a two-run homer in the fourth off rookie Mike King. Robles missed a chance at getting the cycle when he struck out in the eighth.

Asdrubal Cabrera homered in the seventh and had an RBI double in the fifth as the Nationals won despite scratching Strasburg due to a nerve issue in his right hand. Howie Kendrick also had an RBI double for Washington, which was 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position in its second game without Juan Soto (coronavirus). Michael Taylor also homered for Washington.

Turner committed two of Washington's errors and grounded into double play. Kendrick, reliever Kyle Finnegan and Starlin Castro committed the other Washington errors. Giancarlo Stanton homered for the second straight game, hitting a 483-foot drive into the left-center field seats in the fourth inning. DJ LeMahieu, who recovered from coronavirus, drove in the other New York run with an RBI single in the third.

Erick Fedde started for Strasburg and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in four innings. He struck out three, walked one and threw 68 pitches to 19 batters. Four relievers combined on five scoreless innings. Tanner Rainey (1-0) followed Fedde and was awarded the win by the official scorer.

Paxton, who won his final 10 regular-season decisions last season, lasted one-plus inning and allowed three runs on five hits. The left-hander was lifted after allowing a walk to Taylor that loaded the bases following Robles' double. --Field Level Media