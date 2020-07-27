Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blistering Broad puts England on course for series win

The Windies closed day three on 10-2 — and still 389 runs from its unlikely victory target — after wickets in successive overs by a rampant Broad in the final half hour at Old Trafford. Rewind to before lunch and it was the paceman who took all four remaining wickets of West Indies' first innings in 22 balls to skittle the tourists for 197.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 27-07-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 00:12 IST
Blistering Broad puts England on course for series win

Two blistering spells from Stuart Broad left England in a commanding position to seal a series-clinching victory over the West Indies in the deciding third Test. The Windies closed day three on 10-2 — and still, 389 runs from its unlikely victory target — after wickets in successive overs by a rampant Broad in the final half hour at Old Trafford.

Rewind to before lunch and it was the paceman who took all four remaining wickets of West Indies' first innings in 22 balls to skittle the tourists for 197. A combined 6-22 for the day moved Broad to 499 wickets in his enduring Test career. He may have to wait sometime to reach 500, though, with rain forecast in Manchester for most of Monday.

Indeed, the weather looks like the only thing that can save the West Indies, which is starting to look tired after three Tests in three weeks and only one change of personnel in the line-up across that period. In between the West Indies' innings, England piled up 226-2 in 58 overs before declaring following the departure of opener Rory Burns for 90. Joe Root was 68 not out off 56 balls.

There's already no doubt who the man of the match will be. Broad, who is England's second-highest wicket-taker of all time in tests, was dropped for the first match of the series — won by the West Indies in Southampton — and didn't take it well, expressing his disappointment in a TV interview during the match. Restored for the second test in Manchester, Broad took three wickets in each innings in a win for England.

In the third test, he has made his best score with the bat since 2013 — a 45-ball 62 — and took his 18th five-wicket haul in tests in the first innings.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Self-exiled Belarus presidential contender pins hopes on new 'Joan of Arc'

A presidential contender who says he fled Belarus because he feared for his freedom and custody of his children has told Reuters the countrys opposition is pinning its hopes on a candidate he characterized as a latter-day Joan of Arc.Valery...

Pope urges support for elderly during pandemic

Pope Francis led pilgrims gathered in St Peters Square for the weekly Sunday blessing in a round of applause for elderly people suffering from loneliness during the pandemic. Francis, on the feast day for Jesuss maternal grandparents Saints...

Report: Coyotes GM Chayka terminates contract

John Chayka has terminated his contract as general manager of the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported Sunday. Per LeBrun, assistant general manager Steve Sullivan has been named interim GM after Chayka reportedly made...

Witness: Driver gunned down armed protester in Texas capital

A protester who was apparently armed with a rifle at a demonstration against police violence in the Texas capital was shot and killed after a witness says he approached a vehicle that had driven through the crowd and the driver opened fire....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020