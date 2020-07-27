Left Menu
Report: Verlander (elbow) to miss rest of season

Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday. Verlander, who also won the AL Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2011, led the majors with 21 wins in 2019 while finishing second with 300 strikeouts.

Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander will miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury, the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday. The 37-year-old Verlander showed no sign of injury Friday as he earned a victory over the Seattle Mariners in a 99-pitch performance. He gave up two runs on three hits in six innings while walking one and striking out seven in the 8-2 win in Houston.

The injury deals a significant blow to the Astros, who were counting on the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner to lead a rotation deep into the postseason. Verlander, who also won the AL Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2011, led the majors with 21 wins in 2019 while finishing second with 300 strikeouts. Verlander underwent groin surgery in March but had recovered well in advance of the shortened season. His elbow injury, which two sources confirmed to the Chronicle, leaves Zack Greinke as the Astros' remaining ace.

For his career, Verlander is 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA. He has 3,013 strikeouts in 2,988 innings. Verlander is an eight-time All-Star and one-time AL Most Valuable Player to go along with his two Cy Youngs. The Virginia native and No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 draft also won the AL's Rookie of the Year award in 2006 with Detroit.

