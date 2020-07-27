Mavericks' Porzingis sits out scrimmage after missing test

Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis sat out Sunday's scrimmage against the Indiana Pacers because he was serving a one-day quarantine after missing a COVID-19 test on Saturday. Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said Porzingis forgot to take the test and later reached out to apologize. Porzingis will have to test negative before he can rejoin the team.

"He just forgot to get tested," Carlisle told reporters. "When that happens, for safety reasons, he's unable to join the team the following day. He's getting retested today and I believe that he'll able to rejoin us (Monday). "He was very contrite and really felt bad about letting the team down. Something like this is something that I think all of us can take as a cautionary tale. We've just got to remember that the details of the situation that we're involved in are very, very important."

Porzingis isn't the first NBA player to miss a test. Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap also forgot about a test and missed Saturday's scrimmage against the New Orleans Pelicans while serving a one-day quarantine. --Field Level Media