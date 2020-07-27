Immobile scores hat trick, nears single-season record

Left Menu
A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuain's single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining. Juventus, which is five points ahead of Lazio, can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title with a win over Sampdoria later Sunday. OTHER RESULTS Roma increased its grip on fifth place by beating Fiorentina 2-1 with two penalties from Jordan Veretout.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 27-07-2020 09:53 IST
A hat trick moved Ciro Immobile within three goals of overtaking Gonzalo Higuain's single-season record for Serie A with two matches remaining. Immobile netted two penalties and also scored a magnificent strike in Lazio's 5-1 win at Hellas Verona on Sunday. He now has 34 goals in 34 matches — four more than Cristiano Ronaldo atop the Italian league's scoring chart.

Higuain scored 36 for Napoli in 2015-16. Immobile's second goal of the night was a thing of beauty: Set up by Jordan Lukaku on the left flank, he curled a shot into the far top corner.

Lazio moved level on points with third-place Atalanta, one point behind Inter Milan. Juventus, which is five points ahead of Lazio, can clinch a record-extending ninth straight title with a win over Sampdoria later Sunday.

OTHER RESULTS Roma increased its grip on fifth place by beating Fiorentina 2-1 with two penalties from Jordan Veretout. Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari and secured a 26th straight season in the top flight.

Lecce remained in the relegation zone after conceding a stoppage-time decider from Musa Barrow in a 3-2 loss at Bologna. Also, Torino was held 1-1 at already-relegated Spal.

