Eden quarantine facility for Kolkata Police's frontline workers ready

Eden Gardens quarantine facility for the Kolkata Police's frontline warriors is from Monday ready to be fully functional. Joining the fight against COVID-19, the iconic cricket venue has made available space below its five galleries (E, F, G and H blocks) to set up the quarantine centre.

"It's been set up and ready under E and F blocks in the first phase. It is expected to be operational soon," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya told PTI. "We have also allowed them to use our 'mini hospital area in F Block which would be used by doctors who would be monitoring those in quarantine," he said.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) meanwhile has cleared dues of its scorers, umpires and match observers with BCCI's 'ad hoc advance' of more than Rs 16 crore it had received in May. "We used that amount to clear all the dues of umpires, scorers and match observers," Dalmiya said.