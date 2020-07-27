Marlins postpone opener with team's coronavirus count up to 14

The Miami Marlins postponed their home opener Monday due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus within their team. Sources told ESPN on Monday the number of cases within the team has reached at least 14.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who hosted the Marlins over the weekend, also postponed their game Monday against the New York Yankees. "Tonight's scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing," Major League Baseball said in a statement Monday. "The members of the Marlins' traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins' weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate."

The Marlins called off their trip back to Florida from Philadelphia on Sunday and remain in a hotel in Pennsylvania. They were scheduled to host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Right-handed starter Jose Urena was scratched from Sunday's game as manager Don Mattingly openly contemplated making the trip back to Miami for Monday's game without a portion of his team.

"The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly," Mattingly said Sunday. That reportedly included Urena and catcher Jorge Alfaro, who was placed on the injured list Friday before the opener at Philadelphia. The Marlins did not provide a specific injury or details, saying only that Alfaro would return this season.

Mattingly said Sunday he discussed the atmosphere around the team and wanted to make sure players felt safe before they took the field against the Phillies. At the time, the worry already was palpable. "It's fair to say guys are concerned about things," Mattingly said. "They want their feelings as part of situations to be heard. I think it's fair. We're talking about health. We're talking about these guys traveling back to their homes. To their families, to their kids. It's the reason we want to be safe. They've got a voice, and they get a voice. We're definitely going to listen to what's going on with them."