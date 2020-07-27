Left Menu
Phillies-Yankees game postponed amid COVID-19 outbreak

"Tonight's scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing," MLB said in a release. "The members of the Marlins' traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results.

Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Phillies)

Monday night's game between the host Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees has been postponed as concerns rise about COVID-19 in Major League Baseball. MLB announced Monday that it will perform additional testing for the coronavirus after several members of the Miami Marlins -- reportedly at least 13 players and coaches -- tested positive.

Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported MLB planned to utilize rapid results testing at Rutgers University in addition to its contracted lab, which is based in Utah. The Phillies reported to Citizens Bank Park around noon on Monday for testing and were required to return directly to their homes to await results.

Miami played a three-game set in Philadelphia over the weekend. The Marlins also were forced to postpone their home opener Monday night against the Baltimore Orioles over the outbreak. "Tonight's scheduled games between the Miami Marlins and the Baltimore Orioles at Marlins Park and the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing," MLB said in a release.

"The members of the Marlins' traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins' weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate," MLB said. Prior to the postponement, the Yankees were told that the visitor's clubhouse had been disinfected several times, ESPN reported.

