White Sox-Indians series opener postponed

Monday's scheduled opener of a three-game series between the host Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The originally scheduled game will follow approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first game. The White Sox announced Dylan Cease will start Game 1 and Carlos Rodon would start Game 2.

Monday's scheduled opener of a three-game series between the host Cleveland Indians and Chicago White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday, with the makeup game starting at 3:30 p.m. ET. The originally scheduled game will follow approximately 45 minutes after the completion of the first game.

The White Sox announced Dylan Cease will start Game 1 and Carlos Rodon would start Game 2. The Indians won two of three from the Kansas City Royals to begin the season over the weekend, while the White Sox dropped two of three to the Minnesota Twins.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that White Sox manager Rick Renteria, 58, was going to miss Monday's game after waking up with a slight cough and nasal congestion. Bench coach Joe McEwing was slated to manage the White Sox in his absence.

--Field Level Media

