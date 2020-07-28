Mets mash three homers, top Red Sox

Pete Alonso hit a missile for his first home run of the season, Dominic Smith and Michael Conforto also went deep, and the visiting New York Mets pummeled the slumping Boston Red Sox 7-4 on Monday night. Alonso, the home run champion a season ago with a record-setting 53 as a rookie, put a 1-for-12 start behind him with a two-run blast over the Green Monster as the Mets snapped a two-game skid. Smith's homer drove in three runs, and Conforto hit a two-run shot.

Seth Lugo pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for his first save. Mitch Moreland and Xander Bogaerts homered and each had two RBIs for the Red Sox, who lost their third straight at home. Boston pitching has given up seven runs in each of the defeats.

The Mets got the scoring started in the second inning after J.D. Davis worked a leadoff walk. Conforto followed with a moonshot over the bullpens in right field off opener Josh Osich as New York jumped out to a 2-0 advantage. Osich (0-1) went two innings, giving up the two runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out one.

Jeffrey Springs followed Osich out of the bullpen for Boston and served up Alonso's screaming liner into the seats in left field for a 4-0 Mets advantage after three innings. Smith opened the game up in the fourth with his three-run homer to center off Springs as the lead grew to 7-0.

Moreland's solo shot got Boston on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but the Red Sox's offense was mostly held in check by right-hander Michael Wacha in his Mets debut. Wacha (1-0) gave up one run on five hits over five innings, walking one and striking out four. Bogaerts homered off Chasen Shreve in the sixth inning for Boston's second run. The Red Sox tacked on two more in the eighth off Jeurys Familia for the final margin.

--Field Level Media