Disallow run if non-striker backs up before ball release, says Ashwin

Throwing his weight behind restoring the balance between bat and ball, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday suggested that a run should be disallowed if the batsman backs up too far at the non-striker's end.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:13 IST
Disallow run if non-striker backs up before ball release, says Ashwin
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Throwing his weight behind restoring the balance between bat and ball, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday suggested that a run should be disallowed if the batsman backs up too far at the non-striker's end. His remark came as International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that front-foot no-balls will be monitored by the third-umpire in the ODI Super League.

Ashwin came up with a series of tweets, saying technology can also be used in order to check if the non-striker is backing up too far before the ball release. "Just hope that technology will see if a batsman is backing up before the bowler bowls a ball and disallow the runs of that ball every time the batter does so!! Thus, parity will be restored as far as the front line is concerned," Ashwin said in a tweet.

The Indian spinner also dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler through 'Mankad' in last year's IPL and this became the most talked-about incident throughout the cricketing world. Ashwin, who was the skipper of Kings XI Punjab in 2019 had 'Mankad' Buttler when he went out from his crease.

Ashwin made a few more points in order to present a strong case for not allowing non-striker to back up too far before the ball release. "Many of you will not be able to see the grave disparity here, so let me take some time out to clarify to the best of my abilities. If the non-striker backs up 2 feet and manages to come back for a 2, he will put the same batsmen on strike for the next ball," Ashwin tweeted.

"Putting the same batsmen on strike might cost me a 4 or a 6 from the next ball and eventually cost me 7 more runs instead of maybe a 1 and a dot ball possibility at a different batsman. The same will mean massively for a batter wanting to get off a strike even in a test match," Ashwin concluded. The 33-year-old Ashwin has played 71 Tests so far, managing to scalp 365 wickets at an average of 25.43.

He has also played 111 ODIs and 46 T20Is for India, managing to take 150 and 52 wickets respectively. Ashwin was last seen in action during India's two-match Test series against New Zealand earlier this year.

He would now be in action for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when the tournament starts from September 19 in the UAE. (ANI)

