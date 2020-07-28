Left Menu
Development News Edition

I analyse everything about bowler: Virat Kohli on how he gets ready to face ball

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that before facing a ball he analyses every minute thing about the bowler.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:53 IST
I analyse everything about bowler: Virat Kohli on how he gets ready to face ball
Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Image Credit: ANI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has revealed that before facing a ball he analyses every minute thing about the bowler. The right-handed batsman was speaking to Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal in the Latest Episode of the 'Open nets with Mayank' when the skipper was asked about his one ball routine or how he gets ready to face the next ball.

Kohli, who has 70 centuries across all formats, said that before facing the ball he checks how the bowler is holding the ball, his wrist position, or recalls the body language of a bowler when he had bowled a certain kind of delivery. "I analyse everything about the bowler. If he had bowled a certain kind of delivery what was his body language at that time, was something different from his run-up or something was different with his wrist. Is he holding the ball in a different way? I have done that many times," said Indian skipper during the candid chat with Mayank.

"And that's a very amazing feeling when the bowler bowls where you had thought and then you smash it out of the park. Also for that, you need to be aware of what might he bring. When you are too focused on your fears you cannot notice anything you are just worried about 'out nhi hona'. But when you are ready the fear goes away and you think how can I make the use of what best in front of me to come on top in this situation," he added. Indian skipper Kohli is widely hailed as the run-machine and has many records under his belt.

In 86 Test matches, he had 7,240 runs studded with 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries. In 248 ODIs, he has amassed 11,867 runs with an average of 59.33. Kohli and Mayank would soon be seen in action for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from September 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Broad takes 500th test wicket to join illustrious company

England fast bowler Stuart Broad took his 500th test wicket on Tuesday when he trapped West Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite leg before wicket on the last day of the third and final test at Old Trafford. Broad become the seventh bowler -- a...

Malaysia's ex-PM Najib guilty in 1st trial for 1MDB looting

A court sentenced former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve up to 12 years in prison after finding him guilty of crimes involving the multibillion-dollar looting of a state investment fund that brought down his government in a sh...

How Reuters analyzed Rite Aid's use of facial recognition technology

Reuters analyzed Rite Aid stores in Americas two biggest cities to determine which received facial recognition technology and which did not. The news agency gathered this data through one or more visits by Reuters journalists to all 75 Rite...

Bring a chair and sunscreen: boarding schools prepare for students' return

Students at a small boarding school in California received an unusual set of instructions this summer return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen.Taking classes out into the open is one key part of Midl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020