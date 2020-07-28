Left Menu
Stuart Broad becomes second England cricketer to scalp 500 Test wickets

Pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday became the second bowler from England to register 500 Test wickets.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 17:29 IST
England pacer Stuart Broad . Image Credit: ANI

Pacer Stuart Broad on Tuesday became the second bowler from England to register 500 Test wickets. He achieved the feat against West Indies on the fifth and final day of the ongoing third Test at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Broad registered his 500th scalp as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite in the 14th over of the Windies' second innings. The pacer had Brathwaite adjudged leg-before wicket to send the batsman back to the pavilion.

Apart from Broad, James Anderson is the only English bowler to scalp more than 500 Test wickets. Broad is now placed at the seventh place in the list for most wickets taken in the Test format.

The pacer currently has 500 wickets from 140 Test matches. Broad had taken six wickets in the first innings of the third Test against Windies.

The pacer had also played a knock of 62 runs to help England post 369 runs on the board. If England manages to win the third Test against Windies, the side will regain the Wisden Trophy.

Windies have been set a target of 399 in the third and final Test. If the team from the Caribbean manages to survive on the final day, the side will retain the Wisden Trophy. (ANI)

