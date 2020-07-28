Left Menu
World Test Championship: England jump to third position, Windies static at seventh

After registering a win by 269 runs in the third and final Test against West Indies, England reached the third position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 28-07-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 20:34 IST
Stuart Broad after picking up his 500th Test scalp (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a win by 269 runs in the third and final Test against West Indies, England reached the third position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings. With this win in the third and final Test, England won the three-match series 2-1 against West Indies.

England is now on 226 points, only behind India (360 points) and Australia (296), while the West Indies remain in the seventh position with 40 points. Windies had won the first Test against England, but the side faced losses in the second and third Tests.

With this series win, England managed to regain the Wisden Trophy. In the third and final Test, Stuart Broad also became just the seventh bowler to register 500 wickets in the longest format of the game. England had started the series in fourth place with 146 points, 34 less than New Zealand's 180.

Earlier in the championship, England had drawn a five-match series against Australia 2-2 and won a four-match series against South Africa 3-1. The only previous series for the West Indies was against India at home, which they lost 2-0.

England now gears up for their next series against Pakistan, which commences with the first match in Manchester from August 5, followed by the remaining two matches in Southampton. Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series.

The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. (ANI)

