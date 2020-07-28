Chiefs' Mahomes becomes part owner of MLB's Royals

Left Menu
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals, the MLB team announced on Tuesday. "We are very proud and excited to have Patrick as our partner in the ownership group of this franchise," principal owner, chairman and CEO John Sherman said in a statement. "Along with the rest of Kansas City, I have watched Patrick compete and become an extraordinary leader, both on and off the football field.

"... Consistent with the entirety of our ownership group, he has a deep commitment to Kansas City and a real passion for the game of baseball -- dating back to his childhood." Mahomes was a top baseball player in high school and pitched while at Texas Tech, but football was his primary focus. His father, Pat Mahomes, spent 11 years pitching in the majors for six teams, including five years with the Minnesota Twins (1992-96).

"I'm honored to become a part owner of the Kansas City Royals," Mahomes II said in a statement. "I love this city and the people of this great town. This opportunity allows me to deepen my roots in this community, which is something I'm excited to do." Mahomes, who turns 25 in September, signed a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million earlier this month. He is coming off of Super Bowl MVP honors earned in February, after earning league MVP honors in 2018.

