Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian season to start with no fans amid infection spike

"Only by following the measures as strictly as possible can we ensure the start of the soccer season," the league said. The season was stopped in May with Club Brugge awarded its 16th Belgian title after the government decided that all sporting competitions would remain suspended until July 31.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-07-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 22:16 IST
Belgian season to start with no fans amid infection spike

The Belgian soccer league will start next season in empty stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic and it urged fans on Tuesday to avoid large gatherings when supporting their team. The league's decision came amid a surge of new COVID-19 infections in the country of 11.5 million inhabitants that has led the government to reintroduce drastic social-distancing measures. The restrictions announced Monday include lowering crowd limits at outdoor public events to 200 people.

The league said it wants "to guarantee the health of everyone in and around the world of soccer" with its decision. Coronavirus infections nosedived in Belgium in May and June but the country has witnessed a surge in confirmed cases over the past three weeks. According to figures released Tuesday, the number rose 69% from July 18-24 compared to the previous seven days, with an average of 311 people testing positive every day.

The league called on fans to follow their teams from their own homes or within their so-called "social bubble," which is now limited to the same five people for at least the next four weeks under the government's latest guidelines. "Only by following the measures as strictly as possible can we ensure the start of the soccer season," the league said.

The season was stopped in May with Club Brugge awarded its 16th Belgian title after the government decided that all sporting competitions would remain suspended until July 31. Club Brugge will aim for a domestic double when it takes on Antwerp in Saturday's Belgian Cup final, the first competitive game in the country since the virus brought soccer to a halt. The 2020-21 season will open the next weekend. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Train cancelled due to lockdown in Bengal

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Future Enterprises seeks more time to file results

Future Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday sought more time to file the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 2020 as well as the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company has sought time till August 31, 2020 t...

Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh s Sukma district

Three lower-rung Naxals were arrested from Chhattisgarhs Sukma district, police said on Tuesday. The rebels, identified as Madkam Joga 23, Madvi Mukka 28 and Madvi Deva 32, were arrested from a forest near Kolaiguda village under Bheji poli...

United Spirits sees franchise income plunge 40 pc this year

English brewer Diageo-controlled United Spirits, which has reported a massive loss in the June quarter, expects at least 40 per cent decline in its franchise income this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is focusing on di...

Twitter temporarily restricts Donald Trump Jr.'s account over COVID-19 video

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had restricted Donald Trump Jr.s ability to tweet from his account for 12 hours after a tweet he had posted violated the social media sites misinformation policy on COVID-19. The eldest son of U.S. President D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020