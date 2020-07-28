Left Menu
Baseball-Nationals players vote against Miami games this week - report

Since the Marlins outbreak, the "vast majority" of players on the reigning World Series champion Nationals voted against heading to Miami for a three-game series that begins on Friday, according to sports news website The Athletic. The ultimate decision is up to Major League Baseball.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 23:54 IST
The majority of players on the Washington Nationals has voted against going to South Florida for upcoming games against the Miami Marlins, a club dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among players, according to a report on Tuesday. Since the Marlins outbreak, the "vast majority" of players on the reigning World Series champion Nationals voted against heading to Miami for a three-game series that begins on Friday, according to sports news website The Athletic.

The ultimate decision is up to Major League Baseball. Four additional Marlins players tested positive for COVID-19, media reports said on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases within the to 17 over the last five days.

The Marlins, who opened their season on Friday with a three-game series in Philadelphia, were supposed to host the Baltimore Orioles on Monday and Tuesday, but both games were postponed by MLB.

