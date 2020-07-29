Left Menu
Report: Jazz, Pelicans discussing united anthem protest

The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are working together on a plan to kneel during the national anthem and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement before they square off in the first official game of the NBA restart.

Updated: 29-07-2020 10:12 IST
The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are working together on a plan to kneel during the national anthem and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement before they square off in the first official game of the NBA restart. ESPN's Malika Andrews cited sources Tuesday night saying that the Jazz and Pelicans players are adamant about presenting a united front in whatever demonstration they make before the opening tip Thursday night. Coaches are expected to join the players, the report stated.

Protests have erupted throughout the nation since the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. The protests against racial injustice have led numerous athletes around the world making shows of support by kneeling pregame. Many NBA players said before entering the NBA's bubble near Orlando, where all of the remaining regular-season and playoff games will be played, that they did not want playing basketball to detract from their support for racial justice or in any way take attention away from the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rule H-2 of the NBA Rulebook states "players, coaches and trainers must stand and line up in a dignified posture along the foul lines during the playing of the American and/or Canadian national anthems." The NBA will not enforce the rule, adopted in 1981, in the bubble, according to the report. Prior to the WNBA's season opener in its bubble in Bradenton, Fla., last Saturday, members of the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty walked off the court before the playing of the national anthem.

--Field Level Media

