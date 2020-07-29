Punjab CM congratulates Princepal Singh for securing NBA G League contract

Left Menu
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday congratulated Princepal Singh for becoming the first basketball player from NBA India to sign a professional contract with the NBA G League.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:31 IST
Princepal Singh, an NBA Academy graduate signs up to play in the NBA G League next season. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday congratulated Principal Singh for becoming the first basketball player from NBA India to sign a professional contract with the NBA G League. This move was announced by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim on Tuesday and now Principal Singh will train and compete alongside the new G League team featuring elite youth prospects.

The Chief Minister exuded confidence and asserted that Principal will create a name for himself at the international level. "Heartiest Congratulations to Princepal Singh from Dera Baba Nanak to be the first basketball player from NBA India to be signed for the select squad of the developmental @nbagleague. I am sure 6'10" tall Princepal Singh will create a name for himself at the international level," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Princepal, 6 ft 10 inches tall is the first NBA Academy graduate to sign with the NBA G League and first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract. He started playing basketball at the Ludhiana Basketball Academy and then he went on to join The NBA Academy India in 2017, an elite basketball training center in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) for the top prospects from throughout India.

In November 2018, Singh transitioned to The NBA Global Academy which is the league's hub for top male and female prospects from outside the USA. We are thrilled to be able to offer Princepal the opportunity to begin his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League. We've long hoped that our development pathway for elite high school players would include roster spots for emerging international talent, including players who have participated in the NBA Academy program, and we're excited to have Princepal forge this new path and develop his skills in our league," Abdur-Rahim had said in an official statement.

Throughout his time in the NBA Academy program, Singh participated in several high-profile international basketball events, including Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Asia 2018, BWB Global 2018, and the NBA Global Camp 2018.

