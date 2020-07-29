Left Menu
Development News Edition

D-backs, Rangers seek offense in series finale

Finding some offense will be the focus Wednesday afternoon in the final contest of a two-game interleague series between the teams at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Arizona, which was outscored 21-9 while losing three of four games in its season-opening series at San Diego, got an immediate boost from Texas in the Tuesday contest.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:43 IST
D-backs, Rangers seek offense in series finale

Scoring and clutch hitting have been scarce for both the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers this season. Finding some offense will be the focus Wednesday afternoon in the final contest of a two-game interleague series between the teams at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Arizona, which was outscored 21-9 while losing three of four games in its season-opening series at San Diego, got an immediate boost from Texas in the Tuesday contest. The D-backs scored three unearned runs with two outs in the first inning on the way to a 4-1 win. The final run in the opening frame came as David Peralta scorched an RBI single off Rangers' starter and loser Kyle Gibson. It was the kind of position -- producing in the clutch -- in which Arizona had struggled in its first four games.

"Maybe we've been trying a little bit too hard," shortstop Nick Ahmed said, according to MLB.com, as the Diamondbacks prepared for Tuesday's game. "You know guys are going to get their timing, myself included, and the bats are going to wake up, and we're going to start swinging better." Texas, which lost two of three games against Colorado in its first series of the season, didn't get its first hit Tuesday until the seventh inning. The hit was a one-out solo home run by Rougned Odor off Merrill Kelly, who scattered three hits over 7 2/3 innings on the way to the victory.

This is the first time in club history that the Rangers have scored two runs or fewer in each of the first four games of the season. "I felt like we got plenty of at-bats in summer camp," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "Things have been a little bit different from what we expect from some of these guys. Obviously, we have to be better offensively to have a chance. I trust our guys to make adjustments, and we have to be better offensively."

Texas will send Opening Night starter Lance Lynn to the mound for Wednesday's dustup, which is the finale of a five-game homestand that opened the Rangers' new ballpark. Lynn (1-0) hurled six scoreless innings against Colorado and struck out nine in the Rangers' combined 1-0 shutout of the Rockies. Lynn was 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against the Diamondbacks last season and is 6-1 with a 3.22 ERA in 13 all-time against Arizona.

The Diamondbacks will counter with veteran left-hander Madison Bumgarner (0-1), who look the loss for Arizona on Opening Day against San Diego despite carrying a shutout into the sixth inning in his first start with his new team. Bumgarner signed a five-year, $85 million free agent contract with the Diamondbacks in December to be Arizona's ace. He struck out four and walked three in 5 2/3 innings in last week's loss to the Padres, after which he was not available for media requests.

Wednesday's game is the second of four this season between the two teams in the COVID-19-influenced 2020 schedule. The Rangers will visit Phoenix for a two-game set Sept. 22-23. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornado, virus, protests rattle Nashville rideshare economy

After driving for Lyft for six years, Joni Bicknese decided to invest in a minivan at the beginning of 2020, reasoning that she could make more money if she could transport more riders. Then came what she calls Nashvilles quadruple-whammy a...

5 Rafale jets arrive in India in a boost to IAF's combat capability

Nearly 23 years after Sukhoi aircraft were imported, a fleet of five French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets touched down in India, giving the countrys air power a strategic edge over its adversaries in the neighbourhood. The airc...

Roche bid to retool arthritis drug for COVID-19 fails

Roches attempt to retool its rheumatoid arthritis drug ActemraRoActemra to treat patients hospitalised with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia has failed in a late-stage trial, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.Roche launched the 330-patie...

Varun Dhawan reveals John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in one day during 'Dishoom' shoot

Sharing still from the film Dishoom, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday revealed that his co-star John Abraham ate 21 watermelons in a single day while shooting in the desert. Dhawan shared the lesser-known fact on Wednesday as the film clocke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020