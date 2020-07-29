Soccer-Community Shield to take place on Aug. 29 at Wembley
The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on Aug. 29, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Manchester City won last season's Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 15:35 IST
The Community Shield, the traditional curtain-raiser to the Premier League season, will take place at Wembley on Aug. 29, England's Football Association (FA) said on Wednesday. Premier League champions Liverpool will face either Arsenal or Chelsea, who meet in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
British media reported that fans could be allowed to attend the game, which will be played a fortnight before the new league season kicks off on Sept. 12. Manchester City won last season's Community Shield by defeating Liverpool 5-4 on penalties.
ALSO READ
Lampard expecting 'reaction' from Chelsea after defeat against Sheffield United
Mikel Arteta not giving up on Arsenal's chances for European qualification
Giroud's goal against Norwich City boosts Chelsea's top-four hopes
What they have done is phenomenal: Arteta hails Liverpool ahead of clash
Soccer-Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy in ceremony on the Kop