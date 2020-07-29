Left Menu
Development News Edition

PCB invites former cricketers for match officials' role

While there is no Pakistani in the ICC's elite panel of match referees, the international panel includes Mohammad Anees and Muhammad Javid Malik. "The creation of these opportunities is in line with the PCB’s strategic decision to increase the involvement of former players in the domestic cricket set-up and to train and develop the local talent in all facets of the game," the Board said.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:17 IST
PCB invites former cricketers for match officials' role

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday invited former cricketers to apply for match officials' positions in its bid to increase their involvement in the domestic set-up of the game. The PCB invited applications from the former players under 40 years of age and who have played at least 50 first class matches for match officials' roles for 2020-21 domestic season.

"While this opens up career opportunities for retired players as umpires or match referees, this also sets a pathway for them to become international match officials by climbing up the ladder after honing their skills at different rungs of domestic structure," the PCB said in a statement. Presently, only Aleem Dar represents Pakistan in the ICC's elite panel of match officials. Ahsan Raza, Shozab Raza, Mohammad Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz Waqar are in the ICC's international panel. While there is no Pakistani in the ICC's elite panel of match referees, the international panel includes Mohammad Anees and Muhammad Javid Malik.

"The creation of these opportunities is in line with the PCB’s strategic decision to increase the involvement of former players in the domestic cricket set-up and to train and develop the local talent in all facets of the game," the Board said. The opportunities as match officials have come after the PCB recently encouraged former cricketers to apply for various coaching roles in the High Performance Programme.

PCB Director, High Performance, Nadeem Khan said, "Pakistan cricket has produced some of the great cricketing minds and it is time we utilise them. A cricketer understands nitty-gritty of the game and with proper training can play a big role in elevating the standards as a match official. "Our decision to invite cricketers who are under the age of 40 and have at least 50 first-class matches results from a comprehensive plan to involve more former players in the system and set a pathway for aspiring umpires and match referees to make a mark at the highest level." He said the PCB will design different coaching courses for the our umpires and match referees to increase their skill.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Oregon says federal agents to pull back from Portland after clashes

Oregons governor on Wednesday said the federal government has agreed to withdraw agents from Portland, a step toward ending a standoff with U.S. President Donald Trump over the use of federal force, although the U.S. Department of Homeland ...

We are working to create an education system where students learn to become job providers, not job seekers: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his government has been working to create an education system where students learn to become job providers, instead of job seekers. There is some problem with our education system. The ...

Maharashtra lockdown extended till Aug 31

Maharashtra Government on Wednesday extended the lockdown in the state till August 31 in view of rising coronavirus cases, which crossed the four- lakh mark in the day. A notification issued by Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the decision...

Delhi govt launches earthquake awareness campaign

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched an awareness campaign to inform the people on how to react during earthquakes, according to a press release from the Chief Ministers Office. Considering the frequency of earthquakes in Delhi since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020