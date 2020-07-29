Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans

17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. The PGA Tour returned June 11 without fans and has played every week.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-07-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:41 IST
US Open without qualifying now will be played without fans
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Now it comes down to the Masters to determine if any of golf's majors will have fans this year. A week before the PGA Championship begins without spectators, the U.S. Open announced Wednesday it would not have fans Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York because of health and safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship," said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. This already was shaping up to be a different U.S. Open.

It has been scheduled to end on Father's Day every year since 1975, and that was disrupted by the pandemic. The U.S. Open moved from June 18-21 to the third week in September as the golf schedule was entirely reconfigured to account for a three-month shutdown. Then, the U.S. Open had to ditch its identity as the most "open" major championship because it was neither safe nor practical to hold 18-hole and 36-hole qualifiers. Instead, the USGA crafted an all-exempt list that tried to reflect the field it normally gets.

And now the course will be missing the noise, just like the rest of golf. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said even a U.S. Open without fans would be "a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before." Fans will be watching on NBC, which assumed the TV rights from Fox in an agreement earlier this summer.

"This will not be a typical U.S. Open in several respects," said John Bodenhamer, the USGA's senior managing director of championships. "Would it have been easier to simply cancel or even move the 2020 championship rather than play it in what has been the epicenter of the virus in our country? Possibly. But all of us at the USGA know how much the U.S. Open matters, and we weren't willing to give up on playing it at Winged Foot Golf Club so easily." The British Open was canceled in April.

The Masters moved to Nov. 12-15, and Augusta National is still contemplating what it can accommodate at its private club. With the event still more than three months away, no decisions have been reached as the club weighs various options. Meanwhile, the PGA Championship starts Aug. 9 at Harding Park in San Francisco, the first major without fans. The PGA Tour returned June 11 without fans and has played every week. Commissioner Jay Monahan said there would not be fans the rest of the season. When asked when he expected them to return, he pointed to the U.S. Open as the next possibility. Now that's gone, meaning the next domestic tournament that could have spectators is Oct. 1-4 in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

"We're starting to get used to it," former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson said. "But I think next week will feel unusual again, being a major, when there's tens of thousands lining the fairways 10 rows deep. We're used to that, every major being sold out long in advance." U.S. Open tickets purchased directly through the USGA will be automatically refunded to the method of payment used to buy them.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadlock ends, Rajasthan Assembly session from Aug 14

The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14. The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth propos...

'I wish they killed you': trauma of Syrian LGBT+ rape survivors

Stigmatized gay, bisexual, and transgender Syrian refugees who survived sexual violence in war are struggling to get medical or mental health care, human rights groups said on Wednesday.More than 40 LGBT survivors in Lebanon told Human Righ...

Sevilla says a player has tested positive for COVID-19

A player at Spanish soccer club Sevilla has tested positive for the coronavirus, a week before the teams Europa League match against Roma. The club did not disclosed the name of the player on Wednesday. It said he has not shown symptoms of ...

Afghan women demand right to be named on children's documents

By Bahaar Joya LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Afghan women could win the legal right to have their names on their childrens birth certificates and identity cards under a proposal to be presented to parliament, one of the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020