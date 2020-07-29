Left Menu
Report: Jays, Phillies to begin series with Saturday doubleheader

The scheduling change comes as Major League Baseball exercises an abundance of caution after the Phillies opened their season against the visiting Miami Marlins, who reportedly have had 18 members -- 16 players and two staff -- test positive for COVID-19.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies will begin their three-game interleague series with a doubleheader on Saturday in Philadelphia, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday. Rosenthal wrote on Twitter that the teams will not play Friday as scheduled.

The scheduling change comes as Major League Baseball exercises an abundance of caution after the Phillies opened their season against the visiting Miami Marlins, who reportedly have had 18 members -- 16 players and two staff -- test positive for COVID-19. The Phillies saw their two-city, four-game interleague series against the New York Yankees postponed this week.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday that the Phillies did not have a player or staff member test positive for COVID-19 for the second straight day. A visiting clubhouse attendant at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia did, however, according to ESPN. The three-game series between Toronto and Philadelphia will conclude on Sunday as scheduled. The Blue Jays are the home team, despite the games being in Philadelphia.

The Blue Jays will play their home games at Buffalo's Sahlen Field, which is undergoing upgrades for MLB play. Their first game in Buffalo is scheduled for Aug. 11 against Miami. Toronto was restricted from playing home games at Rogers Centre by the Canadian government due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Blue Jays were later rejected by local governments in efforts to play home games in Pittsburgh and Baltimore this season.

