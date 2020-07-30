Nats' Soto cleared to return by MLB, awaits D.C. approval

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has been cleared to return by Major League Baseball after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Dave Martinez announced Wednesday. Soto still requires the approval from health officials in Washington before he can play for the Nationals. Health protocols in Washington D.C. require a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone exposed to COVID-19.

Soto has tested negative five times since his positive test on July 23, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Martinez said the Nationals hope Soto is cleared by the government by Saturday, according to MASN Sports. Should that be the case, Soto could make his season debut Tuesday against the New York Mets. Washington's series this weekend against Miami was postponed on the heels of the Marlins' reported 18 positive tests for COVID-19.

Soto tested positive for COVID-19 prior to last Thursday's season opener against the New York Yankees. The 21-year-old Soto batted .282 with 34 homers and 110 RBIs in 150 games last season and went on to go deep three times against the Houston Astros in the World Series. He batted .333 in the World Series and had an on-base percentage of .438.

Soto is batting .287 with 56 homers and 180 RBIs in 266 career games with the Nationals. --Field Level Media