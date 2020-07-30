Giants OT Solder opts out of season

New York Giants tackle Nate Solder is opting out of the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Solder, 32, took to Twitter to make the announcement on Wednesday -- the same day he was due to report to camp -- saying his "children's health and the health of our neighbors comes before football."

Solder's son, Hudson, was diagnosed with cancer at just 3 months old, and Solder and his wife, Lexi, have helped their son fight the disease for four years. Solder is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with testicular cancer ahead of the 2014 season. "My family and I have been praying, wrestling and listening to God about our current circumstances and whether it is best that I play football this season," Solder said in the statement. "... We have come to believe, trust and wait on the Lord. That is why we have chosen to pause for this season.

"Our family has health concerns, most notably our son's ongoing battle with cancer, as well as my own bout with cancer. We also welcomed a new addition to our family this spring, a baby boy. With fear and trembling, we struggle to keep our priorities in order and, for us, our children's health and the health of our neighbors comes before football," Solder wrote. The Solders have two other children: daughter Charlie and son Emerson.

Groups of Giants veterans reported Tuesday to begin the five-day process of COVID-19 testing ahead of training camp, and the organization expected Solder to report Wednesday. Solder was set to make $9.9 million in base salary plus a $3 million roster bonus this season and is the highest-paid player to have opted out so far. Players who opt out and are considered high risk to COVID-19 are entitled to a $350,000 stipend.

Solder started all 32 games at left tackle for the Giants after signing a four-year, $62 million contract in March 2018. He won two Super Bowl championships with the New England Patriots during his tenure there from 2011-17.