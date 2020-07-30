Chiefs RB Damien Williams opts out of season

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams opted out of playing in the upcoming 2020 season, the team announced Wednesday. Williams, 28, joins offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as Chiefs players who will sit out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien's choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family," Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said in a statement. "He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we're going to miss having him around this season." Williams scored the final two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. He put Kansas City ahead in the fourth quarter with a 5-yard touchdown reception before padding the lead with a 38-yard score.

Williams had 711 yards from scrimmage (498 rushing, 213 receiving) and seven touchdowns (five rushing, two receiving) in the regular season last year. The Chiefs will look to Darrell Williams, Darwin Thompson and first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of LSU to fill the void left by Williams.

