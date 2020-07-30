Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Left Menu
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban as a result of Kelly's actions in the sixth inning of Tuesday's 5-2 victory at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The game marked the first time the teams faced off since the Astros' cheating scandal erupted in the offseason when an MLB investigation uncovered a sign-stealing system Houston implemented for the 2017 season -- a year that ended with the Astros beating the Dodgers in a seven-game World Series. Kelly, who has previously been suspended for intentional throwing at hitters, fired pitches in the area of the heads of Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa. Kelly mocked Correa with a facial expression and a few choice words as he walked off the mound, prompting both benches to clear.

"My accuracy isn't the best," said Kelly, who has elected to appeal the suspension that had been scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The discipline will be held in abeyance until the appeals process is complete. Roberts will serve his suspension in the series finale on Wednesday night.

Astros manager Dusty Baker received an undisclosed fine as a part of the incident between the two clubs.

