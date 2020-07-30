Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Red Sox manager McNamara dies at 88

John McNamara, who managed 19 seasons in the majors and infamously had the Boston Red Sox one out away from winning the 1986 World Series, has died at the age of 88. McNamara's wife, Ellen, confirmed his passing in Tennessee to the Boston Globe. McNamara managed nearly 2,400 games with six teams spanning four decades and finished with a career mark of 1,160-1,233.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 03:17 IST
Former Red Sox manager McNamara dies at 88

John McNamara, who managed 19 seasons in the majors and infamously had the Boston Red Sox one out away from winning the 1986 World Series, has died at the age of 88. McNamara's wife, Ellen, confirmed his passing in Tennessee to the Boston Globe.

McNamara managed nearly 2,400 games with six teams spanning four decades and finished with a career mark of 1,160-1,233. McNamara made the playoffs just twice and managed the Red Sox to the 1986 American League pennant. McNamara and the Red Sox had the New York Mets down to their final out in the 10th inning of Game 6 in New York, one out away from securing the franchise's first World Series victory since 1918.

But the Mets, who entered the 10th trailing 5-3, rallied before Bill Buckner's error on a slow grounder by Mookie Wilson allowed the winning run to score from second base. The Mets went on to win Game 7 and claim the World Series title. McNamara was criticized heavily for his moves in that game, first for removing starting pitcher Roger Clemens for a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and for leaving Buckner in the game.

Ellen McNamara told the Boston Globe on Wednesday that "Game 6 is always going to be hanging over him." McNamara began his managerial career with the Oakland A's in 1969. He would follow with managerial stints in San Diego (1974-77), Cincinnati (1979-82), the then-California Angels (1983-84) before four seasons with the Red Sox. McNamara led the '79 Reds to the playoffs but they were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who would go on to win the World Series.

He went on to manage the Cleveland Indians (1990-91) and the Angels again in 1996. McNamara was named AL Manager of the Year in 1986.

McNamara was signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1951 but never made it to the major leagues as a player. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mask-skeptic Republican Gohmert positive for COVID-19; congressional colleagues to self-quarantine

Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert, who steadfastly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, leading at least three of his colleagues to say they would self-quarantine....

Eagles T Johnson reveals positive COVID-19 test

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson, 30, was one of three Eagles placed on the COVID-19 list.Johnson, who said he feels strong and rea...

Dodgers' Kelly suspended 8 games for throwing at Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly received an eight-game suspension for his actions in the series opener against the Houston Astros, Major League Baseball announced Wednesday. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was handed a one-game ban ...

Tennessee state senator charged with stealing federal funds

A Tennessee state senator has been charged with stealing more than USD 600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020