Eagles T Johnson reveals positive COVID-19 test

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Lane Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles revealed Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19. Johnson, 30, was one of three Eagles placed on the COVID-19 list.

Johnson, who said he feels "strong and ready to go," revealed his positive test in a note posted to Twitter. "Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit 18 days ago," Johnson said, referring to a recent get-together of offensive linemen from around the NFL in the Dallas area.

"I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well. "I will follow all protocols and I look forward to joining my teammates and coaches on the field soon."

Johnson, who is considered one of the NFL's top linemen, has started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. The Eagles also placed tackle Jordan Mailata and linebacker Nate Gerry on the COVID-19 list. It isn't known if Mailata or Gerry tested positive or were in close contact with an infected person.

Teams aren't permitted to comment on a player's medical status. --Field Level Media