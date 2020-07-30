Yankees get off to fast start in win over Orioles

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a home run while Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks also blasted long balls as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday night. This was Baltimore's home opener, and it was supposed to be played versus Miami, but the Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak this week. So, the games between the two teams in Florida (Monday and Tuesday) were wiped out, and this contest and Thursday's -- also set to be against Miami -- were rescheduled with the Yankees in Baltimore.

Gerrit Cole now has won both of his starts as he gave New York a strong effort, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. He also fanned seven. He has now won 18 in a row dating back to last season. Asher Wojciechowski settled down after a shaky start for the Orioles, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits in his first outing and striking out seven. But three of the hits were homers.

Home runs and victories were the key for New York against Baltimore last year. The Yankees won 17 of 19 and crushed 61 homers. They added three in the first game of the 2020 meeting between the two and now have beaten the Orioles 17 consecutive times. LeMahieu started the game with his home run, and Mike Ford added a sacrifice fly later in the first for a 2-0 lead. The Yankees never trailed again.

The Orioles cut the lead to 2-1 when Jose Iglesias doubled in the bottom of the first. But New York broke things open in the top of the third. Judge hit a homer about five rows into the left-field seats, and Hicks pulled a two-run shot into the seats later in the third for a 5-1 margin. They made it 7-1 with back-to-back RBI singles from LeMahieu and Judge in the sixth.

Judge was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. The Orioles didn't get another hit until the seventh when Renato Nunez doubled, and Dwight Smith followed that with a two-run homer that made it 7-3.

Chris Davis was left out of the lineup for Baltimore and wasn't at the ballpark. The Orioles aren't commenting on COVID-19 situations for players, so Davis' situation remained unclear as no roster moves were made. --Field Level Media