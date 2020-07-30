Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees get off to fast start in win over Orioles

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a home run while Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks also blasted long balls as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:15 IST
Yankees get off to fast start in win over Orioles

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a home run while Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks also blasted long balls as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday night. This was Baltimore's home opener, and it was supposed to be played versus Miami, but the Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak this week. So, the games between the two teams in Florida (Monday and Tuesday) were wiped out, and this contest and Thursday's -- also set to be against Miami -- were rescheduled with the Yankees in Baltimore.

Gerrit Cole now has won both of his starts as he gave New York a strong effort, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. He also fanned seven. He has now won 18 in a row dating back to last season. Asher Wojciechowski settled down after a shaky start for the Orioles, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits in his first outing and striking out seven. But three of the hits were homers.

Home runs and victories were the key for New York against Baltimore last year. The Yankees won 17 of 19 and crushed 61 homers. They added three in the first game of the 2020 meeting between the two and now have beaten the Orioles 17 consecutive times. LeMahieu started the game with his home run, and Mike Ford added a sacrifice fly later in the first for a 2-0 lead. The Yankees never trailed again.

The Orioles cut the lead to 2-1 when Jose Iglesias doubled in the bottom of the first. But New York broke things open in the top of the third. Judge hit a homer about five rows into the left-field seats, and Hicks pulled a two-run shot into the seats later in the third for a 5-1 margin. They made it 7-1 with back-to-back RBI singles from LeMahieu and Judge in the sixth.

Judge was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. The Orioles didn't get another hit until the seventh when Renato Nunez doubled, and Dwight Smith followed that with a two-run homer that made it 7-3.

Chris Davis was left out of the lineup for Baltimore and wasn't at the ballpark. The Orioles aren't commenting on COVID-19 situations for players, so Davis' situation remained unclear as no roster moves were made. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don't land many blows

Congressional lawmakers finally got a chance Wednesday to grill the CEOs of Big Tech over their dominance and allegations of monopolistic practices that stifle competition. But its not clear how much they advanced their goal of bringing som...

As tensions rise in SCS, US signs MoU to support Vietnamese fishermen against Chinese 'intimidation'

As tensions flare-up in the South China Sea SCS, which has been boiling for some time now, the prime contestants seem to be Vietnam and China. Both countries have been locked again in a stand-off, contesting each others claims of maritime r...

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

U.S. tech firm International Business Machines Corp on Thursday launched a research partnership with Japanese industry to accelerate advances in quantum computing, deepening ties between the two countries in an emerging and sensitive field....

Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep

Luis Roberts two-run single capped a four-run uprising in the ninth inning as the visiting Chicago White Sox averted a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. Yasmani Grandal and Eloy Jimenez each added ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020