Soccer-Richarlison may stay at Everton for another season

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:15 IST
Everton forward Richarlison has said he may stay at the Premier League club for another season but will discuss his future with manager Carlo Ancelotti if they receive a "good offer". The Brazilian, who joined Everton from Watford for around 40 million pounds ($51.92 million) in 2018, has been linked with a move to several of Europe's top clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United.

"It's all been talked about, Ancelotti's already told me he's counting on me for another season, he asked me to hold on for a bit," Richarlison, 23, told Globo Esporte. "It all depends, if a good offer were to come in, we sit down and talk, that's part of football. We're still talking about these details, working things out.

"He's bringing in new players, so we'll sit down and talk, but I think I can hold on for another season." Richarlison said he wanted to continue his development under Ancelotti, who took charge of Everton last December.

"I've developed considerably at Everton, so much so that I made it into the Brazil squad. I believe that this is one of my greatest achievements," he said. ($1 = 0.7704 pounds)

