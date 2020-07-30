'Virtual run' to raise funds for people affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Marathon race promoters Procam International on Thursday announced a fund-raising initiative 'Sunfeast India Run As One' to support people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not a physical competition but an online participatory event with the funds to be collected from the registration fee of each runner.

The initiative is aimed at providing support to vulnerable sections of society who have been distressed and have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic. Registrations begin on August 1 and the 'Run' will commence on August 15. The participation fee starts at Rs 99. Donations can be made beyond the registration fee. "Being the 74th year of Independence Day, Sunfeast India Run As One has set itself a lofty goal to cover the total distance between Kashmir to Kanyakumari 74 times. The intent is to demonstrate the power we all have within us to make an impact and help support livelihoods #LivelihoodsMatter," a release from the organisers said. Speaking about Fit India movement's association with the event, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "I am very happy to see a massive movement taking place in the form of the Fit India Freedom Run and Sunfeast India Run as One, our partners for the same. "We need to come together as a nation to address the challenges of the ongoing pandemic and there is no better way than citizens for finding a platform to actively participate, work towards their fitness and commit to the cause of supporting the rehabilitation of those affected."