Motor racing-Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test

Formula One has started its delayed season without spectators and under carefully controlled conditions, with teams operating in "bubbles" and all employees and those with access to the paddock tested every five days. The sport has reported only two positive results, neither involving people who attended races, from more than 15,000 tests carried out from June 26 to July 23.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:48 IST
Sergio Perez and some of his Racing Point Formula One team mates were self-isolating ahead of the British Grand Prix on Thursday after the Mexican driver's test for COVID-19 came back as inconclusive.

A spokesman for Silverstone-based Racing Point said Perez, who was awaiting the result of a re-test and not at the circuit, had not been back to Mexico since he last raced in Hungary on July 19. He said a small group of team members who had come into contact with the driver were also self-isolating and being re-tested.

Perez had been due to attend a video news conference with team mate Lance Stroll at the circuit but the Canadian faced questions alone. If the re-test comes back positive, Perez would be ruled out of Sunday's fourth round of the Formula One season. Practice starts on Friday.

Racing Point share reserve drivers with engine supplier Mercedes, who have Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne and Mexican Esteban Gutierrez available.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said before the start of the season that the sport would not cancel a race even if a driver returned a positive test.

"We encourage teams to have procedures in place so if an individual has to be put in quarantine, we have the ability to quarantine them at a hotel and to replace that individual," he said then. The original season-opener in Melbourne in March was cancelled after a McLaren employee tested positive before the track action had started.

