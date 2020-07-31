Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers part ways with K Gano

On Oct. 7, 2018, he booted a career-long 63-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers to a 33-31 victory against the visiting New York Giants. Gano's release leaves incumbent Joey Slye as the only kicker on the Carolina roster.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 02:13 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 02:13 IST
Panthers part ways with K Gano

The Carolina Panthers released Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano on Thursday. The team confirmed the move several hours after Gano's wife, Brittany, broke the news on social media.

"This is not the easiest thing to post but we know that all good things eventually have to come to an end," she posted on Instagram. "... This is just the beginning to a new amazing adventure." Gano, 33, made the Pro Bowl in 2017 but missed the final four games in 2018 and sat out the entire 2019 season with an injured left knee, his plant leg.

Entering the third year of a four-year, $17 million contract, he was due $2.8 million this season. The Panthers will save that money against the cap while absorbing $1.5 million in dead money in 2020 and 2021. In 10 seasons with Washington (2009-11) and Carolina (2012-18), Gano has made 224 of 273 field-goal attempts (82.1 percent) and 306 of 321 PATs (95.3 percent) in 134 career games.

Gano ranks second in Panthers history in scoring with 742 points, trailing fellow kicker John Kasay (1,482). On Oct. 7, 2018, he booted a career-long 63-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Panthers to a 33-31 victory against the visiting New York Giants.

Gano's release leaves incumbent Joey Slye as the only kicker on the Carolina roster. Slye, 24, set a Panthers record and led the NFL with eight made field goals of 50-plus yards in 2019. He converted 25 of 32 field-goal attempts and 31 of 35 extra points in 16 games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he doesn't want to delay 2020 election; but worried about mail-in ballots

Hours after suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not want to postpone the vote, but remained concerned that millions of mail-in ballots would cause problems....

Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratorium

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Democrats to help approve legislation extending protection from eviction for renters who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.Were asking Democrats to work with us to find a solut...

Golf-Fowler grabs clubhouse lead in Memphis, Koepka finds form

Rickie Fowler put a poor recent run behind him to grab the clubhouse lead in the first round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis on Thursday. Fowler, who has missed the cut in five of his last nine tournaments, birdied three o...

Amazon posts biggest profit ever at height of pandemic in U.S.

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday posted the biggest profit in its 26-year history as online sales and its lucrative business supporting third-party merchants surged during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of Amazon, the worlds largest online reta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020