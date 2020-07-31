'Visiting' Nats beat Jays again in Washington

Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run, Starlin Castro had four hits, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 on Thursday at Nationals Park. The Nationals gained a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two.

The Blue Jays were the designated home team for the second straight game in Washington. The Canadian government is not allowing them to play in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the club's temporary home in Buffalo is not yet game-ready. Toronto's Teoscar Hernandez homered twice for the second time in the series, and Cavan Biggio also hit a home run.

Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1) allowed five runs, nine hits and one walk while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings. Washington starter Erick Fedde gave up two runs, six hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He didn't record a strikeout. Ryne Harper (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

Daniel Hudson survived a double in the ninth for his first save this season with help from a fine catch by center fielder Victor Robles. In the bottom of the first inning, Toronto's Bo Bichette lost the grip on his bat and it hit plate umpire Joe West on the head on a first-pitch foul. West was replaced behind the plate by Vic Carapazza.

Bichette then doubled, took third on a groundout and scored on a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who had three hits. West returned as third base umpire in the third.

Washington's Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run double in the third inning after Adam Eaton and Castro singled. Taylor, who came to bat 0-for-12 in his career against Ryu, hit his second homer this season with one out in the fourth after Carter Kieboom led off the inning with a single.

Hernandez homered in the bottom of the fourth. A single and a walk followed, and Harper replaced Fedde. Washington regained a three-run lead in the fifth on doubles by Castro and Asdrubal Cabrera.

Biggio hit his second homer this season in the seventh against Javy Guerra. The Nationals loaded the bases with three one-out singles against Wilmer Font in the eighth. Trea Turner hit a sacrifice fly against Jacob Waguespack.

Hernandez hit his fourth homer this season in the eighth against Tanner Rainey. Blue Jays right fielder Derek Fisher left the game in the fourth inning due to a tight quadriceps.

--Field Level Media