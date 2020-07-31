Left Menu
Development News Edition

All players, coaches kneel before NBA games

"It's an opportunity to use this platform to be able to spread a lot of positive, a lot of love, throughout the whole world. "We understand what is going on in society right now, and we're using this NBA platform as the players, as the coaches, as organizations to continue to stand strong on that.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 10:39 IST
All players, coaches kneel before NBA games

Every person present at HP Fieldhouse on the ESPN Wide World of Sports campus near Orlando knelt during the national anthem before the first game of the NBA's restarted season on Thursday night. All players, coaches and staff members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz, along with all officials, wore shirts reading "BLACK LIVES MATTER," which was also printed on the court. Many locked arms with those next to them, while some players raised fists in the air.

The players and coaches on the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers also knelt prior to Thursday night's later game at The Arena on the Wide World of Sports campus. "The game of basketball has always been bigger than just the ball and the rim and 10 guys on the floor," Lakers star LeBron James said postgame on TNT. "It's an opportunity to use this platform to be able to spread a lot of positive, a lot of love, throughout the whole world.

"We understand what is going on in society right now, and we're using this NBA platform as the players, as the coaches, as organizations to continue to stand strong on that. This is a good start. It's great to have the NBA back. I hope our fans are proud of us tonight." Asked if the NBA is making a difference, James said, "There's been progress. But in the past when we've seen progress, we've let our foot of the gas a little bit. We can't do that. We want to continue to keep our foot on the gas, continue to push forward, continue to spread love throughout America.

"We are dealing with a lot of racism, a lot of social injustice, a lot of police brutality, not only in my neighborhoods, not only with Black people but with people of color, and it's something that we want to continue to have people's ears open to. We have ears now, but we cannot stop with our foot on the gas as we've been doing over the last few months." The anthem before the Jazz-Pelicans game was performed virtually by Louisiana native Jon Batiste, who played a rendition with a mix of piano and guitar.

Before the anthem, the TNT broadcast aired an introductory segment narrated by rapper Meek Mill, promoting social justice initiatives and the BLM movement, followed by a segment with several NBA players speaking on the subject. Players displayed a variety of social justice messages on the backs of their jerseys, including "Black Lives Matter," "Say Their Names" and "I Can't Breathe."

The game was the first in four-plus months since the regular season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Again at the Lakers-Clippers game, various players had social justice messages on the backs of their uniforms. James passed on the option and went with his last name.

The Compton Kidz Club sang the national anthem through a video feed before the Clippers faced the Lakers. The Pelicans issued a statement that read, "The New Orleans Pelicans stand by the ideals of freedom of speech and the right to peacefully protest. Collectively with the Utah Jazz, our organization joins the NBA in supporting our players and coaches. To promote meaningful change relative to social justice and racial equality, the New Orleans Pelicans have partnered with our players, staff and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance committed to furthering the discussion, listening and taking action to make positive change in our community and our country."

The Jazz wrote in a statement, "The Utah Jazz are committed to advancing social justice and stand in support of the players, coaches and staff as they exercise their First Amendment rights, and use their voices, their experiences, and their platforms to peacefully express themselves. We are a values-based organization and believe in the foundational principles of justice, equality, fairness, and economic empowerment. Our organization strives to be a unifying force in our communities, and we hope this time in our history can be a catalyst for positive change in a country we love." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports 45 more cases linked to Da Nang

Vietnam reported a daily high of 45 more cases Friday, all of them connected to a Da Nang hospital where the first case surfaced last week after more than three months. All of the infected are hospital staff, current or former patients and ...

Rugby-Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden to join Japan's Kobe Steelers

New Zealand World Cup winners Ben Smith and Aaron Cruden will join Kobe Steelers, the Japanese rugby union team said on Friday, following in the footsteps of other high-profile compatriots like Dan Carter. Cruden and Smith will begin playin...

Lady Gaga's Rose Bowl appearance cancelled

A surprise appearance by singers Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles was canned on Thursday local time due to fear of crowds not following social-distancing rules. According to Page Six, the pop stars were expected t...

I'll park up in the lounge in corner on way to Caribbean: Santner

Setting aside initial concerns over travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner says he will take shelter in a corner of the airport lounge as he flies out into the Caribbean via mainland America. He is excit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020