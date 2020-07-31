Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Former Australia captain Milligan signs with Macarthur

"To come back home and be part of a brand-new club in the A-League is something I never thought I’d be able to do. "I’m looking forward to hitting the pitch and putting in the hard work, ready for our first match at Campbelltown." Macarthur join the A-League in the 2020/21 season.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 31-07-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 12:28 IST
Soccer-Former Australia captain Milligan signs with Macarthur

A-League expansion side Macarthur FC have continued their signing spree of Australia internationals by bringing in former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan on a multi-year deal. The 34-year-old is the Bulls' fourth signing after former Australia goalkeeper Adam Federici, Socceroos winger Tommy Oar and Olympic squad midfielder Denis Genreau.

Well-travelled midfielder-defender Milligan joins his fourth A-League outfit after stints at Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets and Melbourne Victory. Milligan, who last played professionally for lower-tier English club Southend United, said he was drawn to the southwest Sydney side by the chance to shape its "culture" under coach Ante Milicic.

"After an uncertain finish in England due to COVID, the opportunity Ante has offered me to join Macarthur FC was something I couldn’t pass up," Milligan said in a statement on Friday. "To come back home and be part of a brand-new club in the A-League is something I never thought I’d be able to do.

"I’m looking forward to hitting the pitch and putting in the hard work, ready for our first match at Campbelltown." Macarthur join the A-League in the 2020/21 season.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Atwal tied 38th after first round of Barracuda Championship

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal landed four birdies but also gave away two bogeys to score six points in the opening round of the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event to use the Modified Stable format scoring system. Atwal, playing his...

Some educators of colour resist push for police-free schools

School districts nationwide are working to remove police officers from campuses, but some Black and Indigenous educational leaders are resisting the push prompted by the national reckoning over racial injustice and police brutality. Some sa...

Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on July 30, 2020

Money Market Operations as on July 30, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 268,453.21 3.19 1.15-4.10 I. Call Money 12,421.04 3.45 ...

My best is still to come, says comeback man David Willey

David Willey had fallen out of love for the game following his last-minute ouster from Englands World Cup squad but after announcing his comeback with a maiden five-wicket haul against Ireland, he said his best is still to come. The 30-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020