Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surprising Padres visit hot Rockies in Coors opener

Now Colorado (4-1) returns to Denver for its home opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday night. Rockies starter Jon Gray has plenty of experience against the division rivals while San Diego starter Garrett Richards will face Colorado for the first time. It's a good combination, and it makes you feel confident." Gray has faced the Padres 20 times (19 starts) in his career and has fared well against them.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:08 IST
Surprising Padres visit hot Rockies in Coors opener

The Colorado Rockies struggled in their season opener at Texas last week, but after that 1-0 shutout they have been unbeatable. The Rockies took the last two games against the Rangers and then swept the A's at Oakland in a quick two-game series. Now Colorado (4-1) returns to Denver for its home opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

Rockies starter Jon Gray has plenty of experience against the division rivals while San Diego starter Garrett Richards will face Colorado for the first time. The Rockies had an off day Thursday while the Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 12-7 in 10 innings to improve to 5-2. San Diego has also won its first two series of the season.

Richards is making his second start of the season. He had a no-decision in his first outing Sunday when the Padres 4-3 lost to Arizona, though he was stellar: five scoreless innings, one hit, three walks, six strikeouts. Richards spent his first eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. San Diego signed him to a two-year deal before the 2019 season, a risk for the Padres after Richards' 2018 season was cut short due to Tommy John surgery. He didn't pitch until late in 2019, making three starts.

"It's just fun. I'm having fun playing baseball again," Richards told Fox Sports San Diego. "It's not rehab anymore. It feels good to be back out there and pitching pain-free. After having Tommy John and being able to start over with my mechanics ... it's really become very comfortable to pitch for me." Comfortable isn't the how most pitchers would describe working at Coors Field, but Gray is one of the few who thrives in the thin air of Colorado. He was 6-2 with a 3.46 ERA in 13 home games (12 starts) last season.

"I'm ready for that real competition there, and I feel like I always have an edge (at Coors Field), so I'm excited," he said this week. "(At home I pitch) knowing that I'm going to out-do the other guy and knowing that our lineup is going to hit the ball. It's a good combination, and it makes you feel confident." Gray has faced the Padres 20 times (19 starts) in his career and has fared well against them. He is 10-4 with a 2.97 ERA with an average of 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Gray had one of his most memorable games against them in 2016 when he fanned a career-high 16 batters in a four-hit shutout.

Gray got a no-decision in Colorado's first win of the season on Saturday, when he gave up one run in 4 2/3 innings against the Rangers. Manager Bud Black said Gray tired in the fifth inning of that 3-2 victory but thinks he can throw 90-plus pitches on Friday night. "We saw in spring training the continued growth of Jon, and more than anything, from a couple years ago, now there's a poise and a confidence there that's showing pretty consistently," Black said. "He's to the point now where he's getting confidence in all his pitches, and not just the fastball/slider combination."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan Army says Pakistan shelling killed 9 people, orders to ready return fire

The Afghan Army has been ordered to prepare for retaliatory fire against the Pakistani military after cross border shelling killing nine Afghan civilians and left 50 others wounded, media reported. According to Afghan broadcaster Tolo News,...

IOC Q1 net profit falls 47 pc to Rs 1,910.84 cr

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Friday reported a 47 per cent drop in its June quarter net profit as pandemic outbreak pummelled fuel demand and shrank refining margins. Standalone net profit in April-June q...

J-K: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone released from detention

Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation a...

Sajad Gani Lone released from year-long detention

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference JKPC chairman Sajad Gani Lone was on Friday released from nearly a year-long detention, officials said. Lone was released days ahead of the first anniversary of the Centres move to revoke Article 370 of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020