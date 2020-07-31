Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPAI courts controversy on East Bengal's ISL inclusion, president Renedy clarifies

In a letter addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, which is also marked to ISL organisers Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the association's general manager Cyrus Confectioner requested the concerned stakeholders to set aside their differences for a quick resolution of the matter. "We the association sincerely urge you to include the East Bengal into the ISL without any hesitation or delay," FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner said in the letter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:39 IST
FPAI courts controversy on East Bengal's ISL inclusion, president Renedy clarifies

The Football Players Association of India on Friday courted controversy when it shot off a letter to the AIFF and ISL, calling for East Bengal's inclusion in the top-tier league without the consent of its president Renedy Singh. In a letter addressed to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das, which is also marked to ISL organisers Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), the association's general manager Cyrus Confectioner requested the concerned stakeholders to set aside their differences for a quick resolution of the matter.

"We the association sincerely urge you to include the East Bengal into the ISL without any hesitation or delay," FPAI general manager Cyrus Confectioner said in the letter. "It is rich in history and is one of the oldest and most premier clubs having a massive fan following, something which the sport needs for it to grow and thrive in India." Expressing his shock at being bypassed by his junior on such a sensitive matter, Renedy, a decorated former India mid-fielder, clarified that his body's job is only to support players and not clubs.

"I would like to take this opportunity to inform all that it is wrong to come out in support of any one particular club as we are only to support the players," Renedy said in his letter to the AIFF general secretary. "The clubs should settle their matters internally with the federation and FSDL regarding their participation in the ISL or any other league for that matter," the former player, who also captained the national team, added.

"I was shocked to learn that he (Confectioner) had written such a letter without consulting me." Confectioner's letter was in stark contrast to Renedy's. "All the powers that be in Indian football, should set aside all differences and include this side, whose contribution to Indian football cannot be quantified," Confectioner had written in his letter. Besides Renedy, the players' body includes prominent names such as India captain Sunil Chhetri and former India players Clifford Miranda and Abhishek Yadav, among others.

The development comes days after the FSDL made it clear in a meeting with club representatives that they would stick to the existing 10 teams in the 2020-21 season and would not be floating tenders for new outfits. Following their split with Quess Corp, the century-old club has already got its sporting rights back but is yet to find a new investor. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also keen for the red-and-gold's foray into the ISL and the state government is helping out in roping in an investor. Arch-rivals Mohun Bagan are set to debut in the ISL after their merger with ATK and it remains to be seen whether the top-tier league will see the much-anticipated Kolkata derby.

East Bengal club has been grappling with financial woes following the premature pullout of its former investor Quess Corp, who were its title sponsors for two seasons. A number of its players are approaching the AIFF for getting their dues cleared..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Law to ban 'inappropriate' dress in Cambodia seen threatening women's freedoms

By Matt Blomberg PHNOM PENH, July 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A proposed law that would let Cambodian police fine people deemed to be dressed inappropriately could be used to curtail womens freedoms and reinforce a culture of impunity a...

Hurricane Isaias heads toward Florida with 85 mph winds -Hurricane Center

Heavy rains from Hurricane Isaias could hit Florida late Friday night before the powerful storm moves up the east coast into early next week, the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC said in its latest advisory.The hurricane, packing maximum ...

Stokes thrives in tough situations and that is why he is a captain's dream: Steve Smith

Ben Stokes intent of wanting to be in the midst of tough situations makes him a player that every captain wants in his team, said Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith about his teams premier all-rounder. While Smith is sincerely hoping tha...

Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednkear, others wish Kiara Advani on 28th birthday

Wishes poured in for actor Kiara Advani as she turned 28 on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty, and others took to social media to wish the Kabir Singh actor on her birthday.Alia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020