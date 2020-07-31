Left Menu
Baseball-MLB postpones Cardinals game after positive tests - report

The slew of games impacted by the virus could potentially endanger MLB's season, which only began last Thursday with a reduced 60-game schedule four months after it was originally set to kick off a 162-game regular season. Any players who test positive for the novel coronavirus must have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart before they are allowed to return to team facilities. The Phillies' weekend series versus the Toronto Blue Jays was then postponed by MLB.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:36 IST
Major League Baseball has postponed Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and host Milwaukee Brewers after multiple members of the visiting team tested positive for COVID-19, according to an ESPN report.

The game, which was scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m. ET (1840 GMT), is the latest impacted by COVID-19 and follows an outbreak of the virus with the Miami Marlins that resulted in an entire week's worth of their games postponed as a result. The slew of games impacted by the virus could potentially endanger MLB's season, which only began last Thursday with a reduced 60-game schedule four months after it was originally set to kick off a 162-game regular season.

Any players who test positive for the novel coronavirus must have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart before they are allowed to return to team facilities. Miami, who finished their three-game, season-opening series in Philadelphia on Sunday, have had 19 positive tests over the past week among both their players and staff and have been shut down by MLB until next week.

The Philadelphia Phillies, who had all four of their games this week versus the New York Yankees postponed after the COVID-19 outbreak with the Marlins, shut down their ballpark on Thursday after two staff members tested positive. The Phillies' weekend series versus the Toronto Blue Jays was then postponed by MLB.

